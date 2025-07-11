Temperatures tumble Friday, cool and cloudy weekend ahead

Dense clouds developed Friday morning due to strong onshore push. Some west facing coastlines will struggle to see the sun as high pressure has broken down, and strong sea breeze returns. Clouds will slowly clear for the south facing beaches and mostly sunny skies prevail late. Due to onshore flow and the marine layer, temperatures take a hit. Most areas drop 5-10 degrees and fall below average. Expect 60s for most beaches and low 70s here in Santa Barbara. Head out for a run or hike and enjoy!

Cool and cloudy weather arrive this weekend. Saturday morning will be filled with clouds and another round of slow clearing for most beaches. Temperatures drop another degree or so. Winds will be breezy at times and marine conditions will be mild. Grab a jacket and head out for a nice bike ride.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the workweek. Stubborn marine clouds reappear and onshore flow holds them in place. Next week appears to be holding with that cool and cloudy pattern before a very small warming trend appears.