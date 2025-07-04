Tracking air quality and firework forecasts Friday, perfect holiday weekend ahead

Happy 4th of July! The marine layer reformed late last night meaning most beaches will be covered with coastal clouds through midday. A beautiful clearing pattern is expected and some great bbq weather is ahead! Head out to pools and the beach and soak up all the sunshine. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s with interior areas rising into the 80s and low 90s. With the Madre Fire burning, you may experience some haze and reduced air quality at times. Since low clouds were so late to form last night, I believe a similar cloud pattern will occur Friday evening. Mostly clear skies prevail for firework shows before dense fog and marine layer develop closer to 10pm or midnight. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect for Ventura County beaches through Saturday morning. Be safe when headed out and enjoy a perfect holiday weekend.

It'll be a misty and foggy Saturday morning as all clouds will reform. Skies clear out close to lunch and summer like weather continues. Clear skies last hold through the sunset before more dense fog develop overnight.

Overcast skies are expected Sunday morning and for the rest of next week.