Mild Wednesday, warmer 4th of July

Temperatures remain slightly below normal Tuesday and Wednesday but will start to uptick Friday and get even warmer for the holiday weekend.

Fourth of July is looking mostly warm, clear, and sunny - in the 70s for Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Ventura.

By the weekend, temperatures will be back to normal for most areas - around 75 degrees in Santa Barbara.

Increasing clearing will also come this weekend as coastal clouds weaken and retreat.

Data continues to show potential for a significant warmup next week possibly creating triple digit heat for our valleys.

Plus, tropical moisture from down south may get pushed into LA and Ventura Counties next week. In combination with that potential heat - this could create extra muggy conditions. There is also a 10 percent chance of Ventura County mountain thunderstorms next week starting Tuesday which would also create elevated fire risks.