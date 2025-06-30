Skip to Content
Cloudy Monday morning, mild workweek ahead

KEYT
By
today at 4:19 am
Published 4:26 am

Coastal beaches will wake up to fog and marine layer clouds Monday morning. Skies clear out rather quickly and we begin to warm into the upper 60s and mid 70s. Inland valleys will warm into the 70s and far interior will reach into the 80s. Winds may be breezy at times but not up to advisory level. Surf is calm and it'll be a great afternoon for a bike ride.

Cloudy skies greet us Tuesday but clear after midday. Temperatures rise within a degree or two of Monday and rinse and repeat weather is expected. Marine conditions look great for surfers and boaters, make sure you are practicing water safety when headed out. Always have a designated boat captain, know your boats capacity and be aware of your surroundings.

More clouds and fog projected Wednesday morning. Minimal shift in the weather pattern for the week. Head out and enjoy marine layer mornings and sunny afternoons. Long range models still show some sort of monsoonal moisture impacts right around 4th of July. Better timing and outcomes will be available later this week. Stay tuned!

Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12.

