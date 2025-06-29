June ending on a beautiful note, Monday June 30th forecast

A beautiful Sunday with plenty of sunshine for all areas, including our normally fog prone coastline. Look for mild conditions for the overnight and in to early Monday. Breezy onshore winds will stay well under advisory levels and temperatures should stay mild until very late before cooling in to the 50's and low 60's. Fog will once again push in across much of the coastal plains and right up to the edge of our valleys. Look for similar pattern of clearing with some areas holding on to the clouds a little longer for Monday morning and early afternoon. Highs will once again be in the 60's and 70's near the coast with 80's and 90's inland.

Looking ahead, our typical June onshore flow will hold with just minor day to day fluctuations expected. This means a nice week ahead is expected with seasonal temperatures and the usual routine of marine layer fog ebbing and flowing for the late night and early morning hours. We do see another ridge building just to our east late in the work week. That will likely initiate a warming trend, especially inland as 90's become more widespread and maybe even a few low 100's in the warmest areas. The onshore flow, while weakened a bit, should remain right long the coast which will keep things on the mild to warm side for our local beaches.