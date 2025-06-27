Overcast Friday morning, clearing & warming weekend

Dense fog and clouds will lead to some misting and drizzle Friday morning. Visibility will be an issue for your morning commute until late breakfast. Skies clear out rather rapidly near the south facing coastline while stubborn clouds linger for our west facing beaches. Winds will be breezy through the Gaviota corridor, still not quite advisory levels. Marine conditions appear calm with some decent waves for surfers. Head out and enjoy as temperatures hold within a few degrees of yesterday. Highs into the 60s and 70s for the beaches and 80s and 90s inland.

Winds will hold with the same pattern Saturday, this is what gives us clouds in the morning and clear evenings. Onshore flow will start the morning, offshore by the evening. Similar clearing pattern and temperatures to the week prior. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s, 90s inland.

More of the same Sunday throughout next week. One interesting thing to note, some long range modeling is showing the slight chance for rain and wet weather stretching from Southern California into Arizona. The timing appears to be the 3rd of July through the 6th with monsoonal or tropical moisture rising rain chances. However, the National Weather Service has yet to mention this development and the confidence with this forecast is rather weak. Tune in Monday for more updates as we approach the 4th of July.