Clearing & warming Thursday, tracking breezy winds

We've fallen into a weather pattern where you'll want a jacket to start the morning and by the time you're headed home from work, you'll want those car windows down and sunglasses on. Overcast skies hold through lunch Thursday. Clearing and warming is expected as the sun and high pressure bring warm and dry air into the area. Expect only a degree or so of a difference along the beaches while the interior will be rather toasty jumping close to 5 degrees in most spots. Highs rise into the upper 60s and mid 70s by the coastline, 80s and 90s for interior valleys. Winds will be breezy through the Gaviota corridor.

Overcast skies are projected Friday morning bringing areas of low clouds and fog. Similar clearing pattern is expected and clear skies return after lunch. Winds may be blustery through the Gaviota corridor once again, however we will monitor the issuance of a Wind Advisory. Marine conditions look calm and surfers will have some decent waves to catch! Head out, grab that sunscreen and enjoy.

An extra layer is needed Saturday and Sunday morning as clouds reappear once again. Clearing skies are expected for most beaches, however some areas may see a stubborn marine layer. Heading into the new month of July our weather pattern remains the same as long range data shows 70s and sunshine by the evening! Start prepping for those 4th of July plans now!