Dense fog Wednesday morning, tracking a warm workweek

Dense marine clouds and fog have developed Wednesday morning. Visibility will be a problem along major highways, travel safely and with low beams on. It will be a damp morning as well, fog will produce some misting and drizzle. When headed out, grab an extra layer and turn those car warmers on! By lunch, you can switch to air conditioning and roll those windows down as skies clear to mostly sunny and temperatures rise fast. This is the first fay our our warming trend where most beaches rise 5-8 degrees from yesterday! Expect upper 60s and low 70s near the beaches and 80s and 90s inland. A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for the late evening for south facing beaches. Expect abnormally high tide leading to additional beach erosion. Avoid high tide hours as it could be dangerous when walking along secluded beaches.

More clouds cover the skies Thursday. Clear conditions arrive after midday and temperatures rise further. This will be one of the warmest days of the week so head out and enjoy. Expect a light breeze towards the evening, conditions will be rather rinse and repeat.

More clouds in the morning Friday. Similar clearing pattern and warming trend lasts throughout the weekend. Temperatures will only change by a degree or so each day. Most areas will be within a degree and on either side of 70. This will be the weather pattern into 4th of July as well. Stay tuned for your firework forecast.