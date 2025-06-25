Cloudy Thursday, onshore flow increasing

June Gloom will continue for our beach areas Thursday as onshore flow increases.

FutureTrack shows very late clearing for the south coast, not until the early evening for Santa Barbara, with earlier sunshine for northern communities.

Slight warming continues Thursday but areas in northwest Santa Barbara County are remaining about 5 degrees below normal. Mostly high 60s and low 70s are in store for our region this week.

Onshore winds are expected to last through Saturday which will keep coastlines cloudy.

Overall mild to near normal temperatures are expected through early next week with the gloomy morning pattern to continue up and down the coast.