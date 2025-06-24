Overcast Tuesday morning, tracking a warm workweek

Marine clouds and fog developed early Tuesday morning. Visibility is reduced along major highways so travel safely. Low clouds clear out after lunch and sunny skies prevail. Temperatures will ebb and flow a degree or so from yesterday. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s, 80s inland. No watches, warnings or advisories expected and winds remain light.

High pressure swings closer to our area Wednesday, bringing warmer and dry air. This will mean temperature swarm up, however dense fog will start the morning in most places. Visibility may be down to a quarter mile or less. Clouds clear out eventually and temperatures rise fast. Expect 70s near the beaches and 80s inland, about a 5 degree jump from days prior.

This high pressure system hangs around throughout the weekend,. It is a rather weak system, so even though we warm each day, expect to be rather close to average. Clouds are expected each morning and will clear out each evening. Winds remain light by the beaches but may be blustery in high terrain at times. Minimal weather pattern shifts are expected throughout the extended.