Mild Tuesday, warmer Wednesday

Mild temperatures hold for us Tuesday before our next warmup starting on Wednesday.

Clouds will continue for our mornings and areas near the coast but better clearing in the afternoons prevail for most of the region.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be slightly below normal as onshore flow continues, mostly in the high 60s and low 70s.

Winds will be much calmer this week than the gusty weekend.

Low pressure weakens and moves east through Thursday helping our temperatures rise each day.

We will stay warm through the weekend.