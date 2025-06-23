Mild Monday, tracking a warming trend mid-week

Slight cooling occurs Monday as onshore flow increases. This will bring a few hours of clouds for most of the coastline. Santa Barbara may see disorganized clouds for a few hours before clearing out completely. Skies turn mostly sunny near lunch and temperatures hold into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s inland. There are no watches, warnings or advisories in effect, however winds may be breezy by the evening.

Another mild day is expected Tuesday. Stronger onshore flow will keep temperatures at or below normal. Some clouds will appear in the morning before giving way to a bright evening. Expected 60s and low 70s by the coast and low 80s inland. Overnight lows into the 60s and upper 50s. Minimal weather pattern shift from day to day.

We begin a slight warming trend Wednesday into the rest of the workweek. While high pressure begins its decent into our coverage zone, highs rise by a few degrees each day. Expect dense fog to develop Wednesday morning as a temperature inversion sets up with high pressure. More fog and clouds are expected each morning throughout the workweek. Long range models show a warming trend just in time for 4th of July.