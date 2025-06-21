Wind and Fire concerns, Sunday June 22nd forecast

Beautiful early Summer weather graced the region with the usual marine layer for the coast and inland sunshine. An area of low pressure is slowly moving south from the Pacific Northwest which is keeping the onshore flow in full control of the region. The system is pretty dry and strong northerly winds are being generated which means advisories and even warning level winds are expected across the region through tonight. We also have heightened fire danger with Red Flag Warnings posted for interior Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. All warnings will expire early Sunday, but wind issues could return once again by late in the afternoon once again. With the dry air funneling in, our marine layer may be a bit weaker on Sunday which means quicker clearing for our beaches. Temperatures will be mostly in the 60's and 70's near the coast with 80's to about 90 degrees farther inland.

Looking ahead, the onshore flow will strengthen early next week with more fog and mild to cool coastal temperatures. Inland areas will also stay on the mild to warm side with no heat issues expected. Watches and warning should stay away with just the usual fire concerns staying more or less permanent being that it is almost July. Temperatures through mid week will stay very nice and even slightly below normal for this time of year. High pressure will then build for the second half of the work week. This will bring noticeable warming inland while beaches sty on the cooler side with the usual fog and low clouds. Looks like June will continue to cruise with mild conditions, so enjoy!

