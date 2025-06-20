Strong winds for the first day of summer, mild weekend

Happy first day of summer! Summer Solstice kicks off Friday, meaning it is the longest day of the year and an official indicator of summer. Skies will be overcast for most of the coastline through midday before clearing fast. Strong winds kept clouds at bay near Santa Barbara overnight, however the marine layer may form for a few hours, near breakfast time, before the sun prevails after lunch. Strong winds will be the topic of discussion for the day as a Wind Advisory is in place for most of the coastline through Saturday. Winds could range anywhere from 15-30mph sustained with much stronger gusts. Patio furniture and decorations must be moved inside, expect fallen palm fronds and blown over trash cans. Temperatures will be below average as most of the beaches rise into the 60s and mid 70s, 80s inland. Fire risk is heightened inland as dry fire fuels and strong winds could cause rapid fire growth. Be mindful when heading out the door and enjoy your weekend.

Clouds reappear Saturday for some northern coastal areas, a few hours of clouds are expected yet again in Santa Barbara. Expect another warm day ahead as temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s near the beaches and 80s inland. Winds begin to lighten and Wind Advisories will expire. Head out and enjoy the weekend!

More marine layer influence is expected Sunday bringing cooler temperatures. Skies may be stubborn to clear for some areas. Temperatures remain mild into the extended with minimal weather pattern shifts.