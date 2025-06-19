Gusty Friday, cool temps to start summer

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Below normal temperatures and strong winds will continue Friday for most of the region.

Santa Barbra is staying a bit warmer holding in the low to mid 70s whereas North Santa Barbara County communities like Santa Maria and Lompoc will drop into the low 60s. About 10 degrees of cooling is coming to the warmest parts of San Luis Obispo County and beach temperatures are also cooling into the 60s.

Morning clouds will return Friday with sunshine in the afternoon.

Our sundowner pattern returns Thursday night and blustery northwest winds will dominate areas north of Gaviota for much of the day on Friday.

Temperatures rise modestly this weekend and some brief offshore flow will help create better clearing on Sunday.

High pressure should return by late next week, warming us up by Thursday.