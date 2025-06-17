Tracking heat and fire concerns Tuesday, cooler weather ahead

High pressure bring another wave of heat to the area Tuesday. Inland areas will be on the boarder of Heat Advisories while beaches rise 10-15 degrees above average. Any clouds that form in the morning will virtually vanish by midday. The heat cranks up by 2-3pm, National Weather Service is urging to avoid peak heating hours. If you can avoid strenuous activities and push those workouts to later on the evening or inside, it's highly recommend. Highs near the beaches reach mid 80s in Santa Barbara County, 70s for west facing areas and mid 70s in Ventura county. Fire risk is heightened today as humidity drops to dangerous levels. Use caution and be aware of your surroundings. Car temperatures will get dangerously hot within a matter of minutes, please look before you lock!

Temperatures begin to ease slightly Wednesday. Onshore flow is reestablished and some additional cloud coverage is expected. Most areas clear again by the evening and temperatures rise into the 70s near the beaches, 80s and 90s inland. Winds will be blustery by the evening and fire risk is heightened. Overnight lows drop into the 50s and 60s.

The real cooling trend begins Thursday into the weekend. June gloom arrives and clouds may be stubborn to clear. A few beaches this weekend will fail to see any sun. Temperatures fall back into the mid 60s and low 70s, with 80s inland.