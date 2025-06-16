Warm & windy Tuesday, tracking sundowners

High pressure is keeping us warm to start the work week.

Gusty north winds will pick up Monday night and Tuesday night.

Fire weather will be a concern with extra warm temperatures on the south coast and dry evening winds.

A wind advisory is in effect until am Tuesday. 20-35mph winds and gusts up to 55 mph expected.

Low pressure will bring cooler weather Thursday and into the weekend but overall pleasant temperatures to kickstart summer. More clouds will return by then as well.