Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warm & windy Tuesday, tracking sundowners

KEYT
By
New
Published 2:35 pm

High pressure is keeping us warm to start the work week.

Gusty north winds will pick up Monday night and Tuesday night.

Fire weather will be a concern with extra warm temperatures on the south coast and dry evening winds.

A wind advisory is in effect until am Tuesday. 20-35mph winds and gusts up to 55 mph expected.

Low pressure will bring cooler weather Thursday and into the weekend but overall pleasant temperatures to kickstart summer. More clouds will return by then as well.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content