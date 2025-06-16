Sweltering heat Monday, cooling by mid-week

Clear skies prevail in Santa Barbara Monday as offshore winds inhibit marine layer growth. All other areas that wake up with clouds will see fast clearing and quick warming. Today will be one of the hottest days of the week as max temperatures reach close to 90 degrees in Santa Barbara and 70s and low 80s near the beaches. Triple digits appear inland as high pressure strengthens over Arizona. We had some interesting clouds appear yesterday as tropical moisture from the Baja was transported into the area. Expect another round of strange looking clouds but mostly clear skies prevail. A Wind Advisory is inn effect now through Tuesday morning for the Gaviota Coast. Wind gusts could strengthen up to 50mph, which heightens fire risk for the area. Heat and fire safety are vital today! Head to the beaches to stay cool.

The ridge of high pressure holds steady through Tuesday and temperatures hold above average. Depending on winds, some west facing beaches will wake up to cloudy skies while no marine layer develops in Santa Barbara. Regardless, all clouds clear and warm fast again. Highs will be close to 90s in Santa Barbara, but expect mid 80s at least. Highs rise into the b70s and 80s by the beaches and 90s inland. Sundowner winds appear through the Gaviota coast, most likely prompting another Wind Advisory. Overnight lows drop into the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures ease up slightly Wednesday as the ridge of high pressure breaks down. Onshore flow will bring clouds and cooler weather. June gloom reappears throughout the workweek and we wake up to overcast skies each morning. Into the weekend we hold into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s inland.