Breezy Thursday, staying warm this week

Little change in temperatures is expected for our region on Thursday though clouds are likely to move further inland as high pressure weakens.

Gusty winds will continue in our afternoon and evenings across the coast, though no advisories are in effect as of Wednesday afternoon.

A separate high pressure system over Arizona is likely to expand west this weekend creating even warmer conditions. Inland temperatures will be in the 90s, but if the heat expands further west we could see some triple digit temperatures in our mountains and valleys by Sunday. It will be mostly warm Father's Day across the region.

That ridge breaks down early next week as low pressure makes a return - dropping our conditions back to near normal with more clouds and less clearing.

There is a 90% chance of Tropical Storm Dalia developing south of Mexico within the next 7 days which could impact our humidity and cloud coverage here at home.