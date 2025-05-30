Peak heating Friday, tracking rain chances this weekend

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the northern portions of Santa Barbra County early Friday morning, this will include Lompoc, Santa Maria, and Vandenberg. Visibility under a quarter mile is possible and will cause a hazardous morning commute. After 9am this advisory will expire and fog will start to clear out giving way to sunshine. The entire area will be sunny by late lunch and offshore flow will aid in a rapid warming trend. Highs will rise into triple digits inland, coastal valleys rise into the upper 80s and 90s and beaches rise into 70s and 80s. Paso Robles could break daily records, as of now my forecast looks to reach right up to that record but will be off by a degree or so. A Heat Advisory is in effect for interior San Luis Obispo County and Ventura County through 8pm, but will likely be extended into Saturday. Heat safety is imperative, look before you lock, car temperatures will be extremely dangerous in a matter of minutes. Overnight lows will be warm inland as well, so utilizing air conditioning and avoiding peak heating hours is advised.

The heat continues Saturday as most areas will still be under the influence of high pressure. Temperatures may drop a degree or two but depending on your microclimate the weather pattern will look quite different. Clouds increase as low pressure pushes clouds out from Southern California. This system will also bring the slight chance for rain inland and through the mountains. Some modeling shows light rain over California Valley around lunch time, but most beaches staying dry. With the two pressure systems interacting, it may feel muggy as the heat holds but moisture and clouds increase. Highs rise into the 70s for the beaches, 80s for coastal valleys and 90s for the interior.

We cool off significantly and the marine layer returns Sunday. Onshore flow is established and the sea breeze will drop temperatures around 5-8 degrees. Rain chances are still at 10% Sunday as low pressure shoots out small and fast moving thunderstorms. Most will miss our area however, we cant rule out a small shower developing and bringing a tenth of an inch or rain or less to a small area. Impacts will be minimal and the rain is needed! June gloom establishes next week and may bring misting ands drizzle due to dense clouds. Grab those jackets as temoeratures drop into the 60s and 70s by Tuesday of next week.