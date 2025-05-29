Warming Thursday, wave of heat expected Friday

Marine clouds are back Thursday and will hold near the beaches through late lunch. Offshore flow coupled with high pressure will allow better and faster clearing. Mostly sunny skies and northeasterly winds will cause a large warming trend where most areas jump 5-10 degrees from yesterday. The interior will be impacted the most, however beaches will likely rise into the low to mid 70s and mid to upper 70s for coastal valleys. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am Thursday until 8pm Friday for interior San Luis Obispo county. Highs could rise into triple digits and may be dangerous for the elderly and small children. Practice heat safety and hydrate.

The real wave of heat arrives Friday. Expect some fog and marine clouds to impact your morning commute due to the stark temperature inversion. Low clouds will clear out rapidly and offshore flow along with tons of sunshine will warm the area fast. Highs rise around 10 degrees above average, beaches warm into the upper 70s and low 80s, valleys rise into the 80s and 90s and interior areas rise into triple digits.

One more day of heat is expected Saturday as high pressure begins to break down. We may see heat alerts extended into Saturday afternoon, so practice heat safety and head to the beaches to get away from the heat! Highs will be into the triple digits again for the far interior, mid 80s and 90s for coastal valleys and 80s for beaches. While the heat holds Saturday, low pressure will bring in some wet weather for Southern California. Chances remain 10% or less for our viewing area, but we cant rule out a small system late Saturday into Sunday. All rain appears to be light with some thunderstorm development in high terrain. Temperatures drop into the first day of June, as onshore flow increases. The marine layer will be back and shielding the beaches from the heat. We fall back to average for the first few days of June, accompanied by June gloom. A slight warming trend will end next week.