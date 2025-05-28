Warm Thursday, heat advisories Friday

High pressure will building into the west coast Thursday causing above normal temperatures into the weekend.

Off shore winds Friday will aid in the peak heating, at least 10 degrees above average in many areas.

Heat advisories go in effect Friday from 11am until 8pm, temperatures up to 100 possible in interior Santa Barbara near Cuyama and San Luis Obispo Counties, possibly above 100 in the Paso Robles area.

Breezy winds will continue despite into the weekend the warming temperatures.

Onshore winds and cooling begin Saturday.

Cool & cloudy conditions are in store to start off the month of June.