Cloudy & cool Wednesday, tracking heat to end the month

Expect a cloudy and cool Wednesday for most of the beaches. Clouds will fail to clear for most areas near the immediate coast and this will cause temperatures to drop a few degrees. It will be the coolest day of the extended so grab a sweater and crank those car heaters! Highs rise into the 60s at the beaches and mid 70s for inland valleys. The interior however, is already starting to heat up. Highs rise into the upper 70s and 80s.

Thursday will be an interesting day when it comes to the weather pattern. Right now there is a battle of high pressure and low pressure, causing problems in forecasting. Low pressure holds near the Baja while a dominate high pressure system pushes over the Central Coast. These two battling systems may even bring some muggy weather for the immediate coastline as two different air masses collide. Clouds will likely clear out and temperatures will rise. Highs are forecasted to reach into the upper 60s and low 70s by the beaches and very toasty around 80s and 90s inland. Winds may be breezy at times, but no alerts expected.

The real heat occurs Friday, this will be the hottest day of the workweek for each microclimate. Paso Robles will easily reach triple digits and some inland areas will see Heat Advisories or alerts. Make sure to practice heat safety and enjoy the warmer weather! We hold onto the heat Saturday before a large cooling trend occurs Sunday. We end the month of May with above average conditions and sunshine, however the first few days of June will look completely different with cloudy skies and temperatures dropping below average by Tuesday.