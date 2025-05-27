Pleasant Wednesday, warmup Thursday

Temperatures hold near normal in the high 60s low 70s on Wednesday before a warmup follows.

Another round of morning clouds expected Wednesday before afternoon clearing for most areas.

Wind speeds Wednesday are looking breezy but calm with the exception of Gaviota sundowners.

Temperatures rise Thursday toward a Friday peak, areas north of point conception are likely to see warmer weather than the south with low pressure near Southern California through the weekend.

Conditions for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo are looking extra warm, especially on Friday and Saturday, with sunny skies expected not only there but across the region.

Cooling begins Sunday into next week, starting off June with some below normal temperatures and cloudy skies.