Marine hazards Tuesday, tracking the heat to end the week

Onshore flow will push the marine layer back into place for northern communities Tuesday morning for a few hours before clearing out by midday. Strong winds will inhibit the marine layer development in Santa Barbara and respective south facing beaches through breakfast, but once the winds die off the clouds will reappear before exiting again by late lunch. The Beach Hazard Statement was extended through late tonight for south facing beaches and through Ventura. These are dangerous conditions for boaters and swimmers, so avoid the waters till mid-week. Rip currents will be especially dangerous. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s for the beaches and low 80s inland. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s.

Marine clouds appear Wednesday morning for all beach areas and will fail to clear for most of the coastline. With strong onshore flow and cloudy skies, expect Wednesday to be the coolest day of the week. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s for the beaches while mid 70s appear inland. Expect some fog and visibility problems to start the morning and into the overnight hours.

We begin to warm Thursday as a mini ridge of high pressure sets up. This will cause onshore flow to weak and the marine layer influence will be minimal. Clearing skies cause high to rise into the upper 60s and mid 70s by the beaches, 80s inland. The real heat peaks on Friday as the high pressure system strengthens. We may see advisory level heat, so start prepping now! Interior areas may rise close to triple digits and may break daily records. Beaches will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. We hold the heat into Saturday before cooling to start the new month. May grey will transition to June gloom.