A quiet Memorial Day weekend forecast, May 24th

A very quiet start to the holiday weekend with steady onshore flow. Temperatures are mostly near to slightly below normal which means warm inland and cool to mild along the coast. Winds might be a bit gusty for some of our foothill and mountains, especially near the Gaviota area. For now, there are now advisories posted, but winds could still gust above 25 mph from the northwest. Overnight lows will dip back in to the 50's and highs on Sunday should mirror what we saw for our Saturday with mostly 60's near the coast and 70's and 80's farther inland. Morning fog will likely hug the coast for most of the morning and then hopefully break up enough for some decent sunshine for our beaches.

Looking ahead, a couple of late season cold front or storms will continue to push toward and through the West Coast. High pressure will hold off much of the energy, but enough will get through to keep us under the onshore flow May routine that we are all very familiar with. Day to day fluctuations should be pretty minimal which means a mostly quiet forecast ahead. We will keep an eye on the marine layer afternoon northerly winds each day and update what to expect in detail. Our long range computer is hinting at another potential warm up by next weekend. It's pretty early, but if the computers are correct, triple digits could return for inland areas with mild 70's to low 80's closer to the coast. We will monitor closely and see how this develops over the next few days and pass on the forecast to you via our broadcast shows or right here on our web page.

Click here to download our First Alert Weather App.