Cooling Thursday, tracking perfect weather for the holiday weekend

Happy Thursday! A few areas of clouds and fog will form along the coastline to start our morning, causing visibility issues near some beach roadways. Clouds will be short lived however as high pressure still dominates the forecast. Peak heating was Wednesday, however we only fall a few degrees or so into the 70s and 80s inland. The Heat Alerts have expired, so while still using caution, head outside for activities! A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Gaviota Coast from 3pm-3am Friday. Use caution when traveling through the corridor. Marine conditions will be pleasant for surfers with some west facing waves and lighter winds.

More clouds are expected near the beaches on Friday. The south facing beaches may see a few hours of cloud coverage before we clear by midday. Temperatures really begin to fall a high pressure moves out of the area and further east. Onshore flow will cool the beaches into the mid 60s, inland valleys warm into the low 70s and a few 80s linger far inland. Waves will be great for surfers once again and winds stay light, other than some possible sundowner winds near the Gaviota Coast. Enjoy the perfect weather into the holiday weekend!

More marine layer influence is expected Saturday and Sunday. Stronger onshore flow coupled with cooler temperatures will promote cloud coverage near the coastline and beaches through the early hours of the morning. Some clouds will clear closer to lunch, meaning temperatures will take a dive compared to mid-week. Most beaches will warm into the 60s while inland valleys warm into the 70s and the interior rises into the mid 70s. Two beautiful and mild days ahead! Into Memorial Day the marine layer will hold through the morning, clear by lunch and sunny skies along with temperatures into the 70s are expected. Perfect day for a bbq and spending time with friends and family.