Warmup Wednesday, wind advisories overnight

SANTA BARBRA COUNTY, Calif. - High pressure builds in Wednesday boosting our temperatures.

Wind advisories are in effect Tuesday night for all coastlines in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties with 15-35 mph winds and isolated gusts up 45-65 mph possible, lasting overnight for the South Coast.

Onshore winds will decrease on Wednesday and on Thursday, contributing to a mini warmup, around 70 degrees in most areas.

Some clouds and marine layer influence is expected over these next couple days but sunshine will prevail.

Our next cool down begins Friday.

Another low pressure system arrives by the weekend, bringing temperatures to their lowest on Saturday and mostly cloudy conditions.

Warmer weather and above normal temperatures return to the region next Tuesday.