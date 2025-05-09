Heat continues Saturday, warm Mother’s Day weekend

Our mini heatwave continues Saturday with slight cooling through the holiday weekend.

Heat advisories are in effect for Santa Barbara County foothills, Ventura County Valleys and northern San Luis Obispo County with temperatures nearing 100 degrees expected through 9pm Saturday.

Some morning fog will return along the coast this weekend but it will be mostly sunny by afternoon on Saturday, partly cloudy on Sunday.

High pressure weakens on Sunday bringing temperatures down further but still about 10 degrees above normal though not enough for heat advisories to hold.

Low pressure, cool temperatures and more clouds return next week, temperatures dropping 4-10 degrees below normal.