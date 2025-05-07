Heating up Thursday, tracking more sunshine

High pressure is arriving and driving up our temperatures into the 70s on Thursday.

We will be extra warm for the rest of this week.

The heatwave will peak on Friday and Saturday, near 80 along the coast and over 90 degrees inland.

Interior Ventura County and San Luis Obispo County Valleys may get heat risk alerts issued by the National Weather Service and we could see record breaking highs.

Low pressure and onshore winds return by Tuesday dropping temperatures off quickly, back to the 60s and below normal for next week.