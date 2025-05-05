Warming Monday, tracking the heat this week

Some marine layer clouds develop overnight in northern communities while winds were strong enough to mix out clouds in Santa Barbara through Ventura. The entire viewing area will see sun by midday and a ridge of high pressure begins to warm us up. Temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s by the beaches, inland valley up into the mid 70s and high 70s for the interior. High Surf remans through 9am for west facing beaches where waves will near 7-11ft.

High pressure builds into the area Tuesday. This will mean some clouds ands fog in the morning, possibility of misting and drizzle until clouds disappear by midday. Winds will pick up by the evening and will be blustery by the time you're headed home from work. Temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s, overnight lows drop into the 40s and 50s.

We have a warm Wednesday on tap. High pressure will bring a slight offshore push and will drive temperatures into the 70s and 80s. We will be unseasonably warm and the warming trend will last through the weekend. There is a little uncertainty in the weekend forecast but appear to stay warm and calm.