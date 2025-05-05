Mild Tuesday, tracking a warmup

Temperatures will mostly be in the 60s Tuesday before warmer weather follows later in the week.

Low pressure to the east is keeping temperatures cooler than normal for a couple more days.

Clouds will also be stubborn to clear along some coastal areas, especially in Santa Barbara and Ventura with onshore southerly flow. Mostly clear up north in Santa Maria, Santa Ynez and San Luis Obispo by afternoon after another foggy morning up and down the coast.

High pressure from the west will bring warmer temperatures and weaker onshore flow by Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend.

Cooler weather and early rain chances return late next week.