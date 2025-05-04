Warming ahead, Monday May 5th forecast

Our most recent late season storm continues to push further east which allowed for some clearing along the coast. However, right along the foothills and inland along the mountains, the clouds piled up and kept many areas from seeing the Sun and kept temperatures on the cool side once again. A lingering chance for sprinkles will continue through the night and in to very early Monday. Overnight lows will dip in the 50's for most areas. Highs on Monday should top out in the 60's and low 70's with a mix of sunshine and clouds. if any precipitation does occur, it should be only in the form of light drizzle and dry out quickly by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, our unseasonably cool and even wet run of weather will start turn the other way early in the week as high pressure builds across the West Coast. We will still more late season storm systems push toward the Pacific Northwest and this will keep the onshore flow in play. Late night and early morning fog with cool to mild temperatures will persist for our coastal areas. The usual Spring pattern which will slightly vary from day to day. Toward the end of the work week, some warming will likely occur even for the coolest beach communities. Inland areas will see gradual warming through the week and in to the weekend. We then might see a return of unsettled weather as a storm system pushes in from the north. This potential storm looks very similar to what we have recently experienced and that means we will need to keep a close eye on it as the week progresses.

Click here to download our First Alert Weather App.