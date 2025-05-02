Windy Saturday, light rain & cooling

Drizzle and light rain remains possible this weekend as a cold front arrives on Saturday.

Our strongest chance for light rain will be Saturday night into Sunday morning.

I am tracking strong northerly winds on Saturday between 20-40mph sustained.

Another low pressure system arrives from the northeast on Monday keeping temperatures cool and light rain chances present.

Mountain thunderstorms are possible anytime Friday through Monday with these multiple systems at play.

Warm and sunny weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday.