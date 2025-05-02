Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Windy Saturday, light rain & cooling

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 3:38 pm
Published 3:00 pm

Drizzle and light rain remains possible this weekend as a cold front arrives on Saturday.

Our strongest chance for light rain will be Saturday night into Sunday morning.

I am tracking strong northerly winds on Saturday between 20-40mph sustained.

Another low pressure system arrives from the northeast on Monday keeping temperatures cool and light rain chances present.

Mountain thunderstorms are possible anytime Friday through Monday with these multiple systems at play.

Warm and sunny weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content