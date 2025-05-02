Mild Friday, tracking rain into the weekend

Clouds are socked into the coastline producing more misting and drizzle Friday morning. Visibility may be reduced and roads are slick so make sure to travel safely when headed out the door. Expect a similar clearing pattern to yesterday, with Santa Maira and San Luis Obispo clearing to sunny skies while clouds may hold through late lunch in Santa Barbara. Temperatures will rise into the 60s and 70s as a mini ridge of high pressure builds in. Winds may be slightly breezy but no watches, warnings or advisories to talk about.

More clouds appear by the beaches Saturday morning however clearing will be much faster for the entire area. Winds we be strong enough for advisories to be issued and will help mix out the marine clouds. As the cold low pressure system approaches chances for rain jump up as well. Most areas will see on and off again showers while temperatures cool into the 50s for the beaches and a few low 60s. These are some of the coldest temperatures we've seen in months. We could see low level snow, so make sure to keep an eye on road conditions as most places will be slick.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the forecasts. Temperatures fight to reach 60s degrees, with most beaches failing by a degree or so. Grab that extra layer and stay bundled up as we slowly warm through next week. We may see a small amount of moisture Monday, however most models show a drying trend. By Tuesday and Wednesday we will be completely dry and the atmosphere will stabilize more.