Cloudy & cool Wednesday, tracking rain this weekend

Dense marine clouds pushed in late Tuesday night and will impact visibility and temperatures Wednesday morning. Grab that extra layer and expect minimal clearing from the beaches. Due to the clouds, temperatures will fall 5-8 degrees. Highs will rise into the 50s and 60s by the beaches and low 70s near inland valleys wile 80s still appear in the deepest valleys.

More marine clouds bring misting and visibility issues Thursday. Cloud coverage will be all over the place, however expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies by the evening. Temperatures rise into the 50s and 60s. Highs rise into the 50s and 60s with overnight lows into the 40s and 50s. More clouds appear late into the night, causing visibility problems yet agin.

A similar cloud pattern will develop Friday. Clouds in the morning, better clearing by the evening and mild temperatures. The real cooling trend begins this weekend as a drastic cold front approaches the area. This will cause beaches to tumble into the 50s, with most places not breaking into the 60s. This front will bring rainfall close to noon, light rain is expected. More information on this set of showers will be included in the article tomorrow, tune in for more details.