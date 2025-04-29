Warming Tuesday, major cooldown mid-week

A ridge of high pressure moves and sets up close to the Central Coast Tuesday. This will keep offshore flow in place and inhibits the marine layer influence early in the morning. Expect clear skies for the entire day and temperatures jumping 5-8 degrees from the weekend. Highs will rise into the 60s and mid 70s. Head out and enjoy the tease of summer, as it will be short lived.

Clouds increase Wednesday and most of the beaches will hold mostly cloudy through the evening. Marine layer influence is strong because high pressure is gone. With cloudy skies at the beaches, temperatures will cool off substantially. Most places drop 5-10 degrees and the coastline will be well below average. Inland areas still hold onto some of the heat and will rise into the 70s. Overnight lows drop into the 40s and 50s.

More clouds and fog arrive Thursday. We may even see some misting and drizzle as the marine layer is so dense in some areas. Clouds may mix out by the afternoon but temperatures stay exceptionally cool. Rinse and repeat conditions Friday and the next weather pattern shift Saturday. Low pressure will bring the chance of showers as early as Saturday morning. As of now, rainfall looks to be rather light and spring showers are possible. The First Alert Weather team will keep you up to date.