Lingering showers Monday, slight warming coming

Happy Monday! It is the last day of March and tomorrow we begin a new month. Light showers were persistent Sunday throughout the region as well as overcast skies. Temperatures will continue to be below seasonal average for this time of year Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be brisk and wet. With this system, drizzle is possible through the day. Overcast skies are expected to continue through Monday as well. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s through the Central Coast. Winds will remain on the lighter side for Monday, but as we head into Tuesday, the winds will pick up slightly. There is a chance winds will be gusty enough to the north of Point Conception to bring on a wind advisory.

As we head into the work week, don't hang up your coats and umbrellas just yet. Light scattered showers will be possible until early Tuesday, being that the clouds may be dense enough to drop moisture. It will be a nice break on Tuesday from rain through the day and partly cloudy skies are expected. Wednesday Temperatures warm slightly and dry conditions return. Offshore flow will keep things comfortable, and mostly clear to partly clouds skies return. That will be the perfect day to plan any outdoor activities for students on Spring break!

The next system we have been tracking has weakened as it moves near the Central Coast, however light rain is possible for Wednesday From what models are currently showing, this next system will be lighter than the second, showing the most activity over the PNW.

The second half of the work is looking great! Temperatures begin to warm on Friday, with sunny skies. By next weekend, many parts of the region will be in the 70s.