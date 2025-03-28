Better clearing Friday, mild and breezy day

Temperatures remain mild and below seasonal average on Friday, but conditions will be pleasant by the afternoon as weakening onshore flow allows for a break in the clouds. Portions of North County are waking up to areas of low clouds and fog, but sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures are on deck by Friday afternoon. Highs will mostly be in the 60s, with some upper 50s or coastal communities.

Blustery winds are expected on-and-off throughout the weekend, with advisory level winds especially impacting the South Coast Friday morning. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 8am Friday for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern Coast and the Western Santa Ynez Mountains. The gusty northwesterly winds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through Saturday morning for Central Coast and Ventura Beaches, along with a Beach Hazards Statement for South Coast Beaches. It is best to avoid the water because of the dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves.

Friday and Saturday will be similar days, with bigger changes by Sunday. A cold front will sweep through and bring a chance of light rain especially for San Luis Obispo County. This is a weak system, but cloud cover will increase across the coverage area as a result. Another storm moves in by the middle of next week with widespread rain expected, but details on timing and intensity need to be worked out.