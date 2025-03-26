Gray and drizzly Wednesday, tracking a cooling trend

Misting and drizzle return Wednesday morning. Clouds are socked into the coast and will be very slow to clear, with most places seeing no clearing at all. Overcast skies and drizzly conditions are expected throughout the first half of the day before clouds lighten slightly and the drizzle stops after lunch. Temperatures fall by 5-8 degrees and most highs will rise into the 50s and 60s by the beaches, a few low 70s inland. Great evening for a brisk run!

Similar setup Thursday morning with low lying clouds and misting. Onshore flow will hold clouds along the beaches for most of the day with minimal clearing. Temperatures cool off by a degree or two and winds stay strong for most of the area. We may see a few more hours of sunshine by the evening, but make sure to grab that extra layer.

We may see a few more hours of the sun Friday! Temperatures hold into the 50s and 60s near the beaches and mid 60s inland. Onshore flow will weaken slightly, meaning a better chance for some clearing closer to lunch. Not much of a weather pattern shift until Sunday. An atmospheric river builds into Northern California and will drop south. In a typical fashion, it will lose steam and power before reaching the Central Coast. Most rainfall looks to be in San Luis Obispo, near a quarter of an inch, much less in Santa Barbara and Ventura.