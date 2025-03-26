Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Gray and drizzly Wednesday, tracking a cooling trend

KEYT
By
today at 4:13 am
Published 4:38 am

Misting and drizzle return Wednesday morning. Clouds are socked into the coast and will be very slow to clear, with most places seeing no clearing at all. Overcast skies and drizzly conditions are expected throughout the first half of the day before clouds lighten slightly and the drizzle stops after lunch. Temperatures fall by 5-8 degrees and most highs will rise into the 50s and 60s by the beaches, a few low 70s inland. Great evening for a brisk run!

Similar setup Thursday morning with low lying clouds and misting. Onshore flow will hold clouds along the beaches for most of the day with minimal clearing. Temperatures cool off by a degree or two and winds stay strong for most of the area. We may see a few more hours of sunshine by the evening, but make sure to grab that extra layer.

We may see a few more hours of the sun Friday! Temperatures hold into the 50s and 60s near the beaches and mid 60s inland. Onshore flow will weaken slightly, meaning a better chance for some clearing closer to lunch. Not much of a weather pattern shift until Sunday. An atmospheric river builds into Northern California and will drop south. In a typical fashion, it will lose steam and power before reaching the Central Coast. Most rainfall looks to be in San Luis Obispo, near a quarter of an inch, much less in Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
local forecast
top stories
Video
Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Lake

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content