Above average Tuesday, cooling and misting by mid-week

Dense clouds and fog will produce some misting and drizzle Tuesday morning. Travel safely and with low beams on! The clouds will clear in a similar fashion to the day prior, so mostly sunny skies prevail by midday and slower clearing down in Ventura. Temperatures cool a few degrees as high pressure moves out of the area. Highs will still be impressively above average and holding into the 60s and 70s with a handful of 80s. Soak up the sun, as it will not last.

Most models show cloudy skies into Wednesday. Strong onshore flow returns meaning that clearing will be minimal, especially in west facing beaches. Fog and marine layer influence could be so dense, it may produce misting and drizzle for your early morning commute. Clouds and onshore flow cool temperatures down about 10 degrees or so from the start of the week. It will feel like spring with highs into the upper 50s and 60s.

The cooling trend continues Thursday. Clouds will be stubborn for most of the beachfront areas and some fog and clouds push inland. A cold front passes through the coverage zone bringing more misting and drizzle from the marine layer. Grab that extra layer when heading out! Temperatures fall below average by the time we make it to the weekend. We fall into a "cyclonic" pattern to end the month, meaning multiple areas of low pressure build off the coast and bring chances for rain and unsettled weather. Our first chance for rain, other than marine layer misting by mid-week, will begin on Sunday. This system appears to be an atmospheric river setting up but pointed northerly. We may get the remnants from this system so only a quarter of an inch of rainfall expected. More chances for rain arrive into the month of April.