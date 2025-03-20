Further warming Friday, sunny this weekend

Temperatures will increase even further on Friday into the 70s - leading into a warm & bright first weekend of Spring.

Gusty north and northwest winds are expected, especially in Santa Barbara County, as the low pressure system that brought rain to northern California on Wednesday night moves east.

A wind advisory is in effect from 6pm Thursday until 6am Friday for the south coast with 20-30mph winds and 50mph gusts.

That system also brought us some patchy cloud coverage Thursday but mostly clear skies will return Friday through the weekend.

Temperatures will rise above normal Sunday as a stronger high pressure system builds in near the west coast.

The heat peaks on Monday for many areas around 80 degrees.

Low pressure will move in on Tuesday so temperatures will begin to fall, but dry and pleasant weather will last into the middle of next week.