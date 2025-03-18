Warmer Wednesday, breezy winds

Temperatures rise further Wednesday and northerly winds will create mild and breezy conditions for our midweek.

High pressure is starting to build over the Central Coast and southern California which will increase our temperatures within the workweek.

A northern California storm will not bring rain to our area but will cause some onshore winds and clouds as it arrives from the northwest between Wednesday and Thursday. Mostly clear and sunny skies expected outside of those impacts.

Temperatures rebound on Friday with some light offshore flow returning.

An even stronger high pressure system will develop on Saturday, bringing temperatures into the 70s and even near the 80s for some communities on Sunday with temperatures likely 10 degrees or more warmer than normal. Above normal temperatures lasting into Monday and Tuesday of next week.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 10pm Tuesday for San Luis Obispo and north Santa Barbara County beaches: 8-12 ft waves. 6-9 ft waves on the Ventura County coast until 3am Wednesday.