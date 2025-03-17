Dry and warmer Tuesday, sunny this week

Light showers on St. Patrick's Day will dry out by Monday evening and into Tuesday as temperatures rebound.

Strong winds follow the cold front that brought us Monday's showers from the north and northwest.

Wind advisories are in effect Monday early evening into Tuesday morning for portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties: 20-35 mph and 50-60 mph gusts.

The cold air behind the storm could create frosty conditions Tuesday morning.

There is early chances for a rainstorm at the end of the month but we are mostly dry for the next week or so.

I am tracking mini heatwave chances with the potential for hot weather in our area this weekend into next week: temperatures nearing 80 degrees by Sunday or Monday.

A high surf advisory goes in effect 6pm Monday until 10pm Tuesday for San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County beaches with 7-11ft waves there. Also in effect for Ventura County with 5-8ft waves from 5pm to 3am Wednesday.