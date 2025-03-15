More sunshine for Sunday, March 16th forecast

A beautiful day and nice change from the recent pattern of blustery wet weather. Despite all of the sunshine and less wind, temperatures stayed on the cool side with a very chilly start to the day. Look for similar conditions on Sunday with hopefully a few more degrees of warming expected. look for highs to be in the 60's and maybe even close to 70 degrees in the warmest locations.

Looking ahead, storm track is still very active, but high pressure is expected to build just enough to keep most of the storminess well to our north. For St. Patrick's Day, we should see a decent chance for some light rain especially in our northern areas. At this time, rain totals should stay under a quarter of an inch for areas north of Point Conception and maybe a tenth of inch farther south. Mountain areas, especially west and north facing, could pick up a bit more as gusty westerly winds kick in to gear with the passing storm system. While there are no wind advisories or watches in place yet, that could and likely will change as we get closer to early Monday. Temperatures will stay cool to mild through Monday and then a gradual warm up is expected for much of next week. The Pacific will continue to push in more storms to our north, but we expect to stay dry with just more clouds expected from time to time as well as more northwesterly winds.