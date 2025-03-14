Dry & warmer weekend, Monday rain

Temperatures rise into the 60s this weekend thanks to high pressure. Sunshine returns Saturday before another round of light rain on Monday morning.

Friday was chilly as light steady showers fell in the morning, rainfall mostly under or near 1/2 inch collected across much of the region expect for over 1/2 inch in some parts of SLO County.

High pressure exits the area Monday as a weak rain storm arrives, bringing around a 1/4 inch to areas north of Point Conception, little to no impacts for communities south of there.

After the early St. Patrick's holiday showers, the rest of next weeks look dry with near normal temperatures.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains until 8am Saturday.

A high surf advisory has been extended to 3am Saturday: 4-7 ft waves in Ventura County, 7-11ft in North Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

A wind advisory is in effect until 8pm Friday for parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties: 15-30 mph winds and up to 45 mph gusts possible.