Tracking flooding concerns Wednesday night, lingering showers Thursday

The entire coverage zone is under a plethora of watches, warnings and advisories in preparation for Wednesday evenings storm. Winds and rain will be the two most dangerous aspects to this storm, it is imperative if you do not need to travel overnight, avoid the roads. Avoid parking near trees as winds could easily knock over limbs and even uproot smaller trees. Expect minor to moderate flooding along the roadways and snow in high terrain. There is a much larger risk for burn scar areas, the National Weather Service has jumped debris flow and mudslides to 30-50% chance. It is advised to keep an eye on surroundings and prepare in advanced. Northern communities get hit with a wall of rain first, around 6pm the bulk of moisture moves in. This will be a very similar situation to the major storm in February, where roadways and towns will be soaked. This is hazardous for our community north of Point Conception as this is prime time to head home from work. The heavy rain will arrive in Santa Barbara closer to 10pm and later into the night in Ventura, so the main impacts will be overnight. Downed trees and power lines are possible and some roadways will still be messy in the early morning. rainfall is projected to be an inch to two inches. Expect most of the rain in San Luis Obispo, closer to an inch and a half or two inches. Most other areas will be closer to an inch, if not slightly above. These amounts, while still a good amount of rain, does not raise major concern, as its spread over 12 hours or so. It will be a good soaking for most cities, however impacts will feel minimal as it is an overnight storm.

For the early commuters, Thursday morning will be a soggy start. Some roadways will still hold onto pooling and ponding and low lying roads may be closed due to the overnight rain. It will be a messy commute with some tree limbs in the roadways and trash and debris fund into yards from the strong winds. By daybreak, the sun will peak out and a few scattered showers appear throughout the evening. All shower activity afterwards will be lighter and very fast moving. Winds die off significantly and most watches and warnings will expire by lunch.

We return to spotty on and off again showers through Friday and hold soggy into the weekend. All system after Wednesday night will pale in comparison rainfall-wise. Temperatures hold into the 50s and low 60s and winds stay breezy. Spring showers last into next week but no major storms to discuss yet.