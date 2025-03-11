Gray & cool Tuesday, tracking heavy rain, strong winds & snow mid-week

Most of the light rain moved south early Tuesday morning. Skies are overcast and winds are strong before breakfast so bundle up. Low pressure brought minimal rain to Ventura County, and just a sprinkle to the Santa Barbara South Coast. We hold a very small chance for showers into the afternoon although it is likely we swill stay dry and cool. Skies stay gray, winds remain strong and heavier rain moves in by mid-week. Temperatures cool into the 50s and 60s.

Our bigger storm moves through Wednesday night into Thursday midday. Skies hold mostly cloudy, winds gust to above advisory levels and heavy rain approaches. Expect this system to move fast and into the overnight hours, dropping about an inch of rain for the entire beachfront. A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service. Expect minor pooling and ponding along the roadways and easily flood prone areas. This will not be an impressive storm by any means, but it will drop heavier rain in a short timespan which will cause moderate impacts, so it is important to be safe. This system will be extra cool dropping temperatures into the 50's, so snow in the mountains will be heavy with strong winds. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for interior mountains through Thursday, where driving conditions may be hazardous. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the interior mountains of San Luis Obispo County, where downed trees and power lines could occur.

Thursday morning will be a messy one, as most of the storm has passed through leaving a soaking Central Coast. Travel safely as light lingering showers will be likely throughout the morning. Winds will die down as the bulk of the moisture moves into LA counties. Other than cool temperatures and lingering on and off rain, it will be a pleasant evening. We will see the sun for an hour or so before more clouds roll in over the weekend. We have a few light chances for rain heading into Friday, although it appears most of those chances are not likely. The next more organized strom will appear next week, although it will just be another light rainmaker.