Tracking a warm weekend followed by more rain next week

A Frost Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service late yesterday, as temperatures cooled close to freezing in some areas. This advisory will expire by 9am Friday, so you may wake up to frosty grass and plants. Early temperatures could harm pets, plants or pipes, so be advised to keep animals inside or bundled up. Skies stay mostly clear Friday and temperatures begin to slightly rebound. Winds will be blustery at times, making early morning temperatures feel cooler. Highs warm into the upper 50s and 60s and it will be a great day for some pickleball or a run outside. Overnight lows cool into the 40s and some fog development will occur.

Aside from some morning fog, Saturday will be very pleasant. Winds subside, temperatures warm 5-8 degrees and skies stay mostly sunny. A mini ridge of high pressure will hold any rain off the coast throughout the weekend. Sunday will be copy and paste with warmer temperatures, sunny skies and light winds.

Our next shift in weather arrives Monday. Low pressure swoops in from the Aleutian islands and brings rain chances up to 70%. This round of rain will be similar to Wednesday and Thursday, minimally impactful and near a half inch to an inch of rain. System two appears Wednesday and Thursday and looks to be more impactful with heavier rainfall. The First Alert Weather team will monitor this over the weekend and provide timely updates.