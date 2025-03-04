Rainy Wednesday & Thursday, chilly temps

Rain begins overnight Tuesday through Wednesday morning bringing a few hours of steady showers across the region.

Rain lightens by Wednesday evening. Spotty showers pick up again on Thursday with winter storm alerts going in effect for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

A winter weather advisory goes in effect 7pm Wednesday until 7am Friday with snow totals up to 11 inches expected plus winds gusts near 50 mph in SB and VTA County mountain areas.

Thursday's rain will be paired with colder temperatures bringing us mountain snow around 3500 feet, mostly likely to see 2-6" mountain snow locally. Stronger winds expected on Thursday also.

Dry and warmer weather begins Friday through Sunday.

Wet weather returns Monday through Thursday of next week with multiple systems coming through.